Head to Head Review: Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) vs. Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Smart Powerr has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Solutions 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smart Powerr and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 125.04%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Powerr and Advantage Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$12.23 million ($2.24) -0.97 Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.21 $54.49 million $0.22 10.77

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -3.82% -3.12% Advantage Solutions 1.72% 6.80% 3.03%

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Smart Powerr on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Powerr

(Get Rating)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.