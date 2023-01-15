HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €60.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.70 ($60.97) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

HEI stock opened at €58.90 ($63.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €38.73 ($41.65) and a 1 year high of €68.08 ($73.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

