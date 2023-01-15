Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.