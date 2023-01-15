Henry James International Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 61,001 shares during the quarter. América Móvil comprises approximately 1.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,187 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $30,830,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,260.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,268,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 113.3% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,388,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 737,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. Analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

