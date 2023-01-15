Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $321,707.44

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $155.18 million and approximately $321,707.44 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00019969 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00044485 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00233043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.19542412 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $389,358.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.