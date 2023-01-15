HEX (HEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.64 Million

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, HEX has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion and $6.64 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003002 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00429294 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.45 or 0.30321895 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00912657 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
