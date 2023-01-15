HI Tops One Day Volume of $443,361.05 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, HI has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $73.99 million and approximately $443,361.05 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00043949 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004615 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00233101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0270067 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $693,561.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

