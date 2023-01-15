Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 310 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $119.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

