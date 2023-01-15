Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 140.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SUSA stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.69. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $102.39.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.