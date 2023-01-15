Highview Capital Management LLC DE Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $844,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $216.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

