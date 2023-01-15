Highview Capital Management LLC DE Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $375.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.