Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $398,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $212.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $248.70. The company has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.