Highview Capital Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

