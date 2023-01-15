Highview Capital Management LLC DE Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.5% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.30.

TMO stock opened at $583.84 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $546.61 and a 200 day moving average of $546.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

