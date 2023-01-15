Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $214.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

