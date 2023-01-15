Hudock Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $419,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

