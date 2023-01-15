Hudock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 64,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WBA opened at $36.78 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

