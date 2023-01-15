Hudock Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hudock Inc. lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.55 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

