Hudock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 162,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.30.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $583.84 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.