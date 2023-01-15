Hudock Inc. Sells 140 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $2,675,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.85 and a 200 day moving average of $162.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

