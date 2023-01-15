Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Humanigen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Analysts predict that Humanigen will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humanigen

About Humanigen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

