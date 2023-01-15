Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Humanigen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.
Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Analysts predict that Humanigen will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humanigen
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.
