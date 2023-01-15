ICON Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.14 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $183.37 million and $17.14 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 944,628,569 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 944,444,650.0222902 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18723731 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $12,145,875.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

