ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $224.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $279.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.5% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 380.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.6% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

