Insider Buying: Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,695,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,473,010.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 37,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$9,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 78,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$19,232.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 34,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$7,888.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 70,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$17,850.00.

On Saturday, November 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$8,100.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 88,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$23,760.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 205,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$51,660.00.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

Shares of Blue Star Gold stock remained flat at C$0.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.70.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

