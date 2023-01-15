Insider Buying: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) CEO Purchases $561,000.00 in Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CEO Ken Allen Peterman acquired 44,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance
NASDAQ CMTL opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.
Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -23.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.
Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.
