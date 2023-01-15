Insider Buying: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) CEO Purchases $561,000.00 in Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CEO Ken Allen Peterman acquired 44,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -23.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

