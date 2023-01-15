Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $68,325.65 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $68,325.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,620,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,603,275.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $64,416.25.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $79,609.60.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $77,743.75.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $197,602.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.47.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

