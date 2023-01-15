Insider Selling: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Director Sells 42,576 Shares of Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$88.84. 9,390,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,667,706. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

