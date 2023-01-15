Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells $14,527.80 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Rating) Director Heath Lukatch sold 315 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,527.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 12th, Heath Lukatch sold 335 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $14,716.55.
  • On Thursday, November 10th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $199,973.55.
  • On Monday, October 24th, Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,856.65.
  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

