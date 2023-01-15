Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells $14,527.80 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) Director Heath Lukatch sold 315 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,527.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Heath Lukatch sold 335 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $14,716.55.

On Thursday, November 10th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $199,973.55.

On Monday, October 24th, Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,856.65.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

