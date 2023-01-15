inSure DeFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $61.22 million and $1.02 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043739 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00233546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00220775 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $725,854.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

