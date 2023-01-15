Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.