Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.11 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

