inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on inTEST in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

About inTEST

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.