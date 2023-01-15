inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on inTEST in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
inTEST Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of inTEST stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $13.98.
About inTEST
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
