Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,755 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $117,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $280.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $380.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.65 and its 200-day moving average is $287.70.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.