iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

