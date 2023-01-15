iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $139.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

