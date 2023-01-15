iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stake Boosted by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,127 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 2.4% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 1.41% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 205.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IBDR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,830. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $25.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

