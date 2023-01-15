iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Cut by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 0.8% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,746,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 624,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,474,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $56.21.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

