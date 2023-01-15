J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.41.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.97 and its 200-day moving average is $174.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after buying an additional 59,321 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.