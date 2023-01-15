JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Credit Suisse Group

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JDSPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.13) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.60) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $1.90 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0013 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.