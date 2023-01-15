Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €51.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BC8. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of BC8 opened at €37.12 ($39.91) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.03 and its 200-day moving average is €37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €32.57 ($35.02) and a 12-month high of €63.84 ($68.65).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

