JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Roth Capital currently has $70.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JKS. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.25.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -256.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in JinkoSolar by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 298,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 252,622 shares during the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

