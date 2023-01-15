Joystick (JOY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.42 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $32.42 million and $45,191.06 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.17989134 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42,631.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

