JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €34.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.62) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.81) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at €27.81 ($29.90) on Thursday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($29.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.58.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

