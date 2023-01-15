JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DPW opened at €38.23 ($41.11) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($44.43). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.34.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.