JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target to 1,260.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,400.00 to 1,260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded DSV A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,397.50.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $106.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

