JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43, RTT News reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $161.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,915,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,659,000 after purchasing an additional 98,163 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after purchasing an additional 508,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,311,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 179,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

