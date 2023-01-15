JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43, RTT News reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE:JPM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $161.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,915,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,659,000 after purchasing an additional 98,163 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after purchasing an additional 508,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,311,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 179,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.