JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 1,350 Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.45) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.19) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.27) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.06) to GBX 1,550 ($18.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.17) target price on GSK in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.50).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,434.60 ($17.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The firm has a market cap of £58.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,316.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,462.50. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.78).

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at GSK

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.13%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.70) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,126.39). In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.26) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,253.65). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,126.39). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.