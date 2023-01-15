Kaspa Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.58 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $97.58 million and $1.85 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 70.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,946,406,971 coins and its circulating supply is 15,946,407,803 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,924,449,394 with 15,924,450,226.085752 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00587665 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,022,225.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

