Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 294,415 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,415 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $24,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after buying an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after buying an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.

