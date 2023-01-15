Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,165 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $64,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 4,092 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.3% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 1,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UNH opened at $489.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

